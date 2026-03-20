Who was Esmail Ahmadi? Iran's Basij Force intelligence chief killed in Israel's Tehran strike as conflict escalates

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that Esmail Ahmadi, head of the intelligence division of the Basij Force, was killed in an air strike.

The announcement follows the elimination of several top Iranian officials in US-Israeli strikes since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death on 28 February. Earlier in the week, Israeli airstrikes killed Iranian security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani.

Who was Esmail Ahmadi? Esmail Ahmadi was the head of the Basij Force’s intelligence division.

Ahmadi was a key figure in planning and executing attacks carried out by the Basij Forces, the IDF said, adding that he also oversaw the enforcement of public order and the regime’s ideological values on behalf of the IRGC and led major crackdowns during recent internal protests in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned it could strike recreational and tourist sites worldwide while asserting that its missile programme continues. Its supreme leader issued a defiant statement on Friday, nearly three weeks into US-Israeli strikes that have killed numerous senior Iranian officials and severely damaged the country’s weapons and energy infrastructure.

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The United States is deploying three additional warships and about 2,500 Marines to the Middle East, a US official told AP.

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Iran launched attacks on Israel and energy facilities in neighboring Gulf Arab states during one of the holiest days of the Muslim calendar, coinciding with Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which was observed in a more subdued manner this year.

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With limited information emerging from Iran, the extent of damage to its arms, nuclear, or energy facilities since the conflict began remains unclear, as does the country’s current leadership structure. Nonetheless, Iran has demonstrated it still has the capability to carry out attacks that disrupt oil supplies and affect the global economy, driving up food and fuel prices far beyond the Middle East.

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Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei lauded the steadfastness of Iranians during the ongoing war in a written statement broadcast on Iranian television to mark the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

He stated that US and Israeli attacks were based on the false belief that eliminating Iran’s top leaders would topple the government. Mojtaba praised Iranians for “building a nationwide defensive front” and “delivering such a bewildering blow that the enemy fell into contradictions and irrational statements.”

Khamenei has not appeared publicly since assuming the role of supreme leader following the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Israeli strikes at the start of the war. US and Israeli officials believe the younger Khamenei may have been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X