Who was Felix Baumgartner? Austrian skydiver who jumped from space in 2012 dies at 56

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian adventurer who jumped from space in 2012, died at the age of 56. Following a 24-mile leap attempt, Felix Baumgartner became the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound through the stratosphere. As per AP report, he was killed in a crash on July 17.

The incident was reported from the Italian city of Porto Sant Elpidio. According to Italian firefighters, a paraglider crashed along the eastern coast of Italy into the side of a swimming pool.

Confirming Felix Baumgartner's death, the city's mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella in a social media post stated, “Our community is deeply affected by the tragic disappearance of Felix Baumgartner, a figure of global prominence, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight."

Fearless Felix Popularly known as “Fearless Felix,” the skydiver shot to fame after he participated in a nine-minute descent during which he launched himself from a capsule hoisted more than 24 miles (39 kilometres) above Earth by a giant helium balloon over New Mexico.

With this stunt, he became the first human to not only break the sound barrier record but also the first skydiver to undertake the highest-ever jump. The previous high altitude jump record was set in 1960 by Joe Kittinger, who served as an adviser to the Ausie skydiver during this feat.

Part of the Red Bull Stratos team, he topped out at 843.6 mph which is equivalent of 1.25 times the speed of sound. Felix Baumgartn's crew later revealed that the skydiver went into a potentially dangerous flat spin at one point while still supersonic - spinning for 13 seconds during the record breaking skydive.

He attempted this stunt in 2012 by wearing a pressurized suit and after landing in the eastern New Mexico desert had said, “When I was standing there on top of the world, you become so humble, you do not think about of breaking records anymore, you do not think of about gaining scientific data. The only thing you want is to come back alive,” AP reported.

However, Felix Baumgartner's highest free-fall jump record was broken two years later by Google executive Alan Eustace.