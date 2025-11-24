Who was Haytham Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s top military leader killed by Israel?

Israel confirmed on Sunday (November 23) that it killed Hezbollah’s top military official, Haytham Ali Tabtabai, in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The operation came despite a nearly year-long US-brokered ceasefire with Lebanon. Hezbollah later confirmed Tabtabai’s death, calling him “the great jihadist commander” who “worked to confront the Israeli enemy until the last moment of his blessed life.”

Rise through Hezbollah’s ranks Tabtabai, born in Lebanon in 1968 to an Iranian father and a Lebanese mother, was part of Hezbollah’s so-called “second generation” of leaders. He joined the group in the 1980s and served in multiple senior positions, including in the elite Radwan Force. Over decades, he fought in Syria and Yemen, gaining operational experience and building influence within the organization.

Key roles and responsibilities During the 2023–2024 war with Israel, Tabtabai led Hezbollah’s operations division, rising in prominence as top commanders were killed. After the November 2024 ceasefire, he was appointed chief of staff and reportedly focused on restoring the group’s readiness for future conflict with Israel. He had previously been responsible for Hezbollah’s operations in Yemen and Syria, supporting Iran’s regional “axis of resistance.”

International designations and rewards The US State Department designated Tabtabai a global terrorist in 2016 for his activities in Syria and Yemen. The US Treasury offered up to $5 million for information on him. Known also as Abu Ali Tabtabai, he commanded Hezbollah’s special forces and led critical operations across the region.

Survivor of previous strikes Tabtabai survived multiple prior Israeli attacks, including in Syria and Lebanon, and only returned to Lebanon after Israel killed Hezbollah’s previous military chief, Fuad Shukr, in July 2024. He was one of the few commanders chosen to lead Hezbollah after the war, largely unknown to the Lebanese public but highly significant in the group’s hierarchy.

Part of Iran’s regional network Tabtabai was part of Hezbollah’s broader regional operations supporting Iran-backed groups. He was linked to the Houthi rebels in Yemen and worked alongside other Hezbollah figures in Syria, forming a key part of Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel.

