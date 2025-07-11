Who was Humaira Asghar? Jalaibee actor's rotting body found in Karachi flat

Pakistani actor and reality television star, Humaira Asghar, was recently found dead in her rented apartment in Karachi, and her was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, The Dawn quoted police as saying.

The report added police found Humaira Asghar's dead body on Tuesday in her apartment in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. It added the police had arrived to enforce a court order to vacate the flat.

At around 3.15 pm on Tuesday, officers from the Gizri Police Station reached the location; however, there was no response at the door. Following this, the police forcibly entered the flat and found Humaira Asghar dead.

The Dawn report added that the 32-year-old actress had stopped paying rent since 2024, prompting the landlord to seek a court order for eviction.

Soon after the police entered the house, they sent her body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

In the post-mortem, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that the body was in a “very advanced stage of decomposition” and had been there for several days.

Who was Humaira Asghar? Born in Lahore, Humaira Asghar was a Pakistani actor, model, and reality TV star. She received formal training in Visual and Performing Arts at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and the College of Art & Design (PUCAD).

Her modelling career kicked off in 2013 and she started working in television soon. She appeared in shows such as Laali, Benaam, Chal Dil Mere, and Sirat‑e‑Mustaqeem.

In 2015, she also made a film debut with Jalaibee and was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film Love Vaccine. She gained popularity after participating in the 2022 Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar, which streams on ARY Digital and follows a format similar to Bigg Boss.

Her last television drama was Esaan Faramosh.

Humaira Asghar Awards: Humaira Asghar was honoured with the National Woman Leadership Award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star in 2023.