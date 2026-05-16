Who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad? Hamas military commander who planned October 7 attacks, killed by Israel

The Israeli officials on Saturday (local time) said that Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a long-serving Hamas commander who helped plan the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, was killed on Friday.

He was the head of Hamas's military wing and had replaced Mohammed Sinwar, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a news release.

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The IDF added that following the elimination of Sinwar, Haddad assumed his role, worked to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities, and planned numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Throughout the war, Haddad was also involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity and managed Hamas’ hostage captivity system by surrounding himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination.

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Who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad? Haddad was reportedly one of the longest-serving commanders in Hamas and one of the last senior commanders involved in the planning of the October 7 massacre. He joined the group during its early establishment and maintained close ties with Hamas leadership.

Throughout his time in the group, Haddad played a key role in Hamas' terrorist rule and held several senior positions, including commander of the Gaza City Brigade and commander of additional units.

According to The Times of Israel, a Hamas official had described Haddad as the "Ghost of al-Qassam" because of his low profile. He had previously survived several assassination attempts by Israel and had a bounty of $750,000 on his head. His two sons were both killed in the war.

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He rose through the ranks of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, eventually taking over as its chief, Arab and Israeli officials said. He was also in al-Majd, the Hamas internal security group that hunts those who collaborate with Israel and spies. Al-Majd was previously led by Yahya Sinwar.

Additionally, profiles of Haddad described him as someone who kept an extremely low profile, spoke Hebrew, and carried photos of Israeli hostages on his cellphone.

Also Read | Israel Tightens Grip on Gaza as Deadlock With Hamas Persists

IDF chief reacts to Haddad's killing Commenting on Haddad's killing, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, in a statement, said, "This is an important closing of a circle. In all the conversations I had with the abductees who returned, the name of the master murderer, Iz al-Din Haddad ... came up time and time again."

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The Israeli army said that Haddad was killed in a "precise strike" in Gaza. His family also confirmed his death to the news agency AP, and his funeral was held in Gaza City on Saturday.

The Times of Israel on Friday reported that shortly after the airstrike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a statement confirming that they had authorised the order to target Haddad, calling him the “commander of Hamas’s military wing."

The statement further said, "Al-Haddad was responsible for the murder, abduction, and harm inflicted upon thousands of Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers." The two leaders also noted that Haddad held Israeli hostages in brutal captivity and "orchestrated terrorist attacks against our forces, and refused to implement the agreement advanced by US President Donald Trump for Hamas’s disarmament and the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip."

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Israeli airstrike on Gaza The airstrike, which came amid a shaky ceasefire between Israel and the terror group, targeted a residential building in Gaza City's Riman neighbourhood. Footage circulated online showed a huge cloud of dust and smoke emerging from the burning building.

Health officials at the Palestine Red Crescent Society's Saraya Field Hospital and Shifa Hospital told AP that at least seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded in the strikes.

Citing a military source, The Times of Israel reported that the Air Force struck a hideout apartment where Haddad was supposedly present, along with a vehicle that left the location at the same time, to prevent an attempt by the Hamas leader to flee.

As many as three jets took part in the strike and dropped 13 bombs on the site.

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However, the recent strikes have now thrown the future of the shaky ceasefire into question.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.