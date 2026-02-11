Who was Jesse Strang? 18-year-old Canada school shooter who killed 10 and died from self-inflicted gunshot

In one of the deadliest mass shootings in the history of Canada, an 18-year-old stormed into a school in British Columbia town of Tumbler Ridge and killed as many as 10 and injured over two dozen others. The suspect has been identified as Jess Strang by the Canadian media outlets. Jess Strang reportedly died at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School from a self-inflicted wound.

Juno News reported that the suspect was identified by one of his close family members. Her uncle, Russell G Strang confirmed the name of the suspect. It should be noted that the identity of the suspect has not been revealed officially. Police have, however, confirmed that the suspect died at the scene.

Preliminary information from an initial emergency alert suggested the shooter might have been a “female in a dress with brown hair.”

According to media reports, a YouTube account allegedly associated with Jesse Strang featured a transgender pride flag. It also listed “she/her” pronouns in its profile. Social media users were quick to dig into the profile of the suspected accused.

As the name of the suspect circulated, some users shared multiple images of Jesse Strang on X with some of them showing him with guns. One showed her at a shooting range.

Canada school shooting: What we know so far Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where the shooting took place, has 175 students from grades seven to 12, according to the local government.

As the shooter was reported at the school, some images showed students being led out of the school by armed officers.

As the officers entered school, they found at least six dead. They also found the presumed shooter dead from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Also Read | Canada-US Gordie Howe Bridge row: Carney says dispute with Trump will be resolved

One victim died on the way to a hospital and two were airlifted with serious or life-threatening injuries. About 25 others were treated for injuries at a nearby medical center, an AFP report said.

Officers found two bodies at a second location that they said was a home linked to the school attack.

An emotional Prime Minister Mark Carney said as he arrived in Parliament, “Parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love. The nation mourns with you and Canada stands by you.”

