Who was José Gregorio Hernández? Venezuela’s ‘Doctor of the Poor’ canonized saint by Pope Leo XIV

José Gregorio Hernández, Venezuela’s famed “doctor of the poor,” was canonized by Pope Leo XIV on October 19, 2025, at St. Peter’s Square. Known for his lifelong dedication to treating impoverished patients without charge, Hernández became a symbol of charity and faith in Venezuela.

Pilgrims and faithful wear tshirts carrying the image of of soon-to-be-canonized Venezuelan doctor José Gregorio Hernández wait for the arrival of Pope Leo XIV, who will preside over a Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during which he will canonize seven new saints of the Catholic Church, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)

José Gregorio Hernández (1864–1919), canonized by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday (October 19) before tens of thousands of people at St. Peter’s Square, was a Venezuelan physician renowned for his dedication to helping the poor. Born in Isnotú, Venezuela, Hernández pursued a medical career in Caracas, where he became famous for refusing to charge impoverished patients and often providing them with money for medicine. His compassion and commitment to the vulnerable earned him the nickname “doctor of the poor.”

Acts of compassion

Hernández’s life was defined by service. He regularly treated patients regardless of their ability to pay, often walking long distances to deliver medicine and care. In 1919, he tragically died in a road accident shortly after picking up medicine to give to an elderly woman in need.

Legacy and religious veneration

After his death, Hernández became a symbol of charity and selflessness in Venezuela. His face appears in street art across Caracas, in hospital portraits, and on home altars throughout the country. Millions of Venezuelans revered him as a spiritual intercessor, often attributing miraculous healings and blessings to his prayers.

Path to sainthood

The movement for Hernández’s canonization began decades after his death. In 1996, during Pope John Paul II’s visit to Venezuela, a petition with 5 million signatures requested his sainthood — nearly one in four Venezuelans at the time. Pope Francis approved Hernández’s canonization on February 24, 2025, bypassing the Vatican’s usual miracle verification process due to Hernández’s “widespread veneration among the faithful.”

Canonization

On October 19, 2025, Pope Leo XIV canonized Hernández at St. Peter’s Square, making him Venezuela’s first official saint. The ceremony drew tens of thousands of pilgrims to Rome, with many more watching from Caracas and other parts of the country.

FAQs: José Gregorio Hernández – Venezuela’s ‘Doctor of the Poor’

1. Who was José Gregorio Hernández?

José Gregorio Hernández was a Venezuelan physician known for his dedication to helping the poor. He earned the nickname “doctor of the poor” for treating patients without charging them and often providing money for their medicines.

2. Where was Hernández born?

He was born in Isnotú, Venezuela, and later pursued his medical career in Caracas.

3. Why is he called the ‘Doctor of the Poor’?

Hernández consistently treated impoverished patients free of charge and went above and beyond to deliver care and medicine to those in need, showing extraordinary compassion and selflessness.

4. How did José Gregorio Hernández die?

He died in 1919 in a road accident while carrying medicine to an elderly woman in need.

5. When was he canonized as a saint?

Hernández was canonized by Pope Leo XIV on October 19, 2025, at St. Peter’s Square in Rome. Hernández became Venezuela’s first official saint, offering the country a spiritual figure of national pride and hope amid economic and social challenges.

