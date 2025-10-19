Who was José Gregorio Hernández? Venezuela’s ‘Doctor of the Poor’ canonized saint by Pope Leo XIV

José Gregorio Hernández (1864–1919), canonized by Pope Leo XIV on Sunday (October 19) before tens of thousands of people at St. Peter’s Square, was a Venezuelan physician renowned for his dedication to helping the poor. Born in Isnotú, Venezuela, Hernández pursued a medical career in Caracas, where he became famous for refusing to charge impoverished patients and often providing them with money for medicine. His compassion and commitment to the vulnerable earned him the nickname “doctor of the poor.”

Acts of compassion Hernández’s life was defined by service. He regularly treated patients regardless of their ability to pay, often walking long distances to deliver medicine and care. In 1919, he tragically died in a road accident shortly after picking up medicine to give to an elderly woman in need.

Legacy and religious veneration After his death, Hernández became a symbol of charity and selflessness in Venezuela. His face appears in street art across Caracas, in hospital portraits, and on home altars throughout the country. Millions of Venezuelans revered him as a spiritual intercessor, often attributing miraculous healings and blessings to his prayers.

Path to sainthood The movement for Hernández’s canonization began decades after his death. In 1996, during Pope John Paul II’s visit to Venezuela, a petition with 5 million signatures requested his sainthood — nearly one in four Venezuelans at the time. Pope Francis approved Hernández’s canonization on February 24, 2025, bypassing the Vatican’s usual miracle verification process due to Hernández’s “widespread veneration among the faithful.”

Canonization On October 19, 2025, Pope Leo XIV canonized Hernández at St. Peter’s Square, making him Venezuela’s first official saint. The ceremony drew tens of thousands of pilgrims to Rome, with many more watching from Caracas and other parts of the country.

(With AP inputs)

