Who was KM Tahsif Souri? Dismissed by Bangladesh Air Force post filming Sheikh Hasina's escape, mysteriously found dead

The death of a former Bangladesh Air Force officer whose name was linked to footage of Sheikh Hasina leaving the country has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, his exit from military service and allegations of harassment made by his family.

KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was reported missing on Tuesday, October 27. His body was recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka the following afternoon. Police have said the exact cause of death will be established through a postmortem examination.

Souri's cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, has alleged that he was murdered because of his reported connection to the footage showing Hasina leaving Bangladesh.

How was the former Air Force officer's body recovered? According to The Daily Star, police received information about a body floating in the Turag River through Bangladesh's national emergency helpline, 999, on Wednesday, October 28.

Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost told The Business Standard that the body was recovered near Rajabari Ghat in Dhaka's Uttarkhan area at around 4.30 pm.

Police initially treated the body as that of an unidentified man. An iPhone found in his pocket helped establish his identity, while a wristwatch was also recovered.

The body was taken to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

An inquest report prepared by Sub-Inspector Mostafizur Rahman of the Tongi River Police Outpost recorded no visible external injury marks on Souri's body, The Daily Star reported. It noted that blood was coming from his nose, his eyes and mouth were closed, and his abdomen appeared swollen.

The report also described his arms as bent towards his head, with both hands clenched into fists.

Why does his family suspect foul play? Souri's death came into the spotlight after his cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, published a Facebook post at 3.04 am on Thursday, October 29, alleging that he had been killed over the footage associated with Hasina's departure.

Jahan claimed that Souri had faced prolonged mental harassment after the video circulated online. She also disputed reports suggesting that he had recorded the footage himself, saying he had only shared a video made by another officer.

"My brother was murdered. What was his fault? Sharing the video of Hasina fleeing? He did not even record it himself; he shared it as a citizen. One of his colleagues had recorded it," she wrote.

Jahan further alleged that the pressure on Souri continued even after he left the Air Force.

"They were not satisfied even after sending him into retirement and subjecting him to mental torture day after day. They had to kill him," she wrote.

These allegations have not been independently established, and police have not publicly confirmed a motive for his death.

Souri's death has also brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his departure from military service.

In August last year, Amar Desh, a Bangladesh-based newspaper described in reports as affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, published a claim that Souri was an agent of India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The claim was reported to be false. In the aftermath, the government seized his passport for two years.

A few months ago, Souri appeared on a podcast and openly criticised the newspaper.

He suggested that he had more to disclose about the episode but had chosen not to speak about everything he knew.

He was also suspected of recording the footage showing Hasina leaving Bangladesh aboard a military helicopter on August 5, 2024, as her government fell amid mass protests.

His family has maintained that he merely shared the video recorded by another officer.

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According to Souri's family, which spoke to Bangladesh-based newspaper Prothom Alo, the former flight lieutenant had spent the day shopping with his mother.

Later that evening, he received a call from a close friend and left home to meet him.

He was reported missing on October 27, and his body was recovered from the Turag River the next day.