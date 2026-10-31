Who was KM Tahsif Souri? Dismissed by Bangladesh Air Force post filming Sheikh Hasina's escape, mysteriously found dead

The death of a former Bangladesh Air Force officer whose name was linked to footage of Sheikh Hasina leaving the country has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, his exit from military service and allegations of harassment made by his family.

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KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was reported missing on Tuesday, October 27. His body was recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka the following afternoon. Police have said the exact cause of death will be established through a postmortem examination.

Souri's cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, has alleged that he was murdered because of his reported connection to the footage showing Hasina leaving Bangladesh.

How was the former Air Force officer's body recovered? According to The Daily Star, police received information about a body floating in the Turag River through Bangladesh's national emergency helpline, 999, on Wednesday, October 28.

Inspector Firoz Uddin of the Tongi River Police Outpost told The Business Standard that the body was recovered near Rajabari Ghat in Dhaka's Uttarkhan area at around 4.30 pm.

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Police initially treated the body as that of an unidentified man. An iPhone found in his pocket helped establish his identity, while a wristwatch was also recovered.

The body was taken to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

An inquest report prepared by Sub-Inspector Mostafizur Rahman of the Tongi River Police Outpost recorded no visible external injury marks on Souri's body, The Daily Star reported. It noted that blood was coming from his nose, his eyes and mouth were closed, and his abdomen appeared swollen.

The report also described his arms as bent towards his head, with both hands clenched into fists.

Why does his family suspect foul play? Souri's death came into the spotlight after his cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, published a Facebook post at 3.04 am on Thursday, October 29, alleging that he had been killed over the footage associated with Hasina's departure.

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Jahan claimed that Souri had faced prolonged mental harassment after the video circulated online. She also disputed reports suggesting that he had recorded the footage himself, saying he had only shared a video made by another officer.

"My brother was murdered. What was his fault? Sharing the video of Hasina fleeing? He did not even record it himself; he shared it as a citizen. One of his colleagues had recorded it," she wrote.

Jahan further alleged that the pressure on Souri continued even after he left the Air Force.

"They were not satisfied even after sending him into retirement and subjecting him to mental torture day after day. They had to kill him," she wrote.

These allegations have not been independently established, and police have not publicly confirmed a motive for his death.

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Souri's death has also brought renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding his departure from military service.

In August last year, Amar Desh, a Bangladesh-based newspaper described in reports as affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, published a claim that Souri was an agent of India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The claim was reported to be false. In the aftermath, the government seized his passport for two years.

A few months ago, Souri appeared on a podcast and openly criticised the newspaper.

He suggested that he had more to disclose about the episode but had chosen not to speak about everything he knew.

He was also suspected of recording the footage showing Hasina leaving Bangladesh aboard a military helicopter on August 5, 2024, as her government fell amid mass protests.

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His family has maintained that he merely shared the video recorded by another officer.

Also Read | Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina plans to return in December

According to Souri's family, which spoke to Bangladesh-based newspaper Prothom Alo, the former flight lieutenant had spent the day shopping with his mother.

Later that evening, he received a call from a close friend and left home to meet him.

He was reported missing on October 27, and his body was recovered from the Turag River the next day.

Hasina was flown out of Bangladesh aboard a military aircraft on August 5, 2024, following weeks of violent protests that led to the collapse of her government. She has since remained in India.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.