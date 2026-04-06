Who was Majid Khademi? Iran's Revolutionary Guards Intelligence head killed in US strikes

Iranian media said on Monday, April 6, that the head of the intelligence organisation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, Majid Khademi, was killed in strikes from the United States and Israel. Citing a statement by the Guards, the Iranian media announced that Majid Khademi was killed in a “terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy.”

Launching ‘Operation Epic Fury’, the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, killing several key figures including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and more.

The killing of Majid Khademi has become the latest key figure to be killed in the US-Israeli air strikes.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said, "Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, “Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi - Head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards.”

Who was Majid Khademi? Majid Khademi took over as head of the intelligence organisation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2025 after Israeli air strikes killed his predecessor, Mohammad Khotami.

He spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles while rising through Iran’s security apparatus.

Before his appointment as intelligence head of the revolutionary corps, Majid Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation.

As Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation head, Majid Khademi was charged to take care of internal surveillance and counter-intelligence. He also held held senior roles in Iran’s defence ministry.

The IRGC intelligence arm is one of Iran’s most powerful security bodies, with a central role in domestic surveillance to counter foreign influence, and often operating in parallel with the civilian intelligence ministry.

As per the IAF, Majid Khademi was a key figure in the campaign.

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"The intelligence he gathered was used to advance and execute terrorist acts. In addition, Khademi acted to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and toward Jews around the world and took part in attempts to strike American targets, and was even tasked with monitoring Iranian citizens as part of suppressing internal protests in Iran", IAF said on X.

In a separate operational update from Lebanon, the IDF reported that fighters from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit eliminated the militants responsible for the deaths of Captain Noam Madmoni, First Sergeant Ben Cohen, First Sergeant Maxim Antis, and First Sergeant Gilead Harel.

According to the IDF, the militants were killed during close-quarters combat, and later intelligence confirmed that they were the same individuals responsible for the soldiers’ deaths.