Who was Mohammed Sinwar? Hamas leader and Gaza military chief killed by Israel, was nicknamed ‘The Shadow’

The Palestinian militant group Hamas confirmed on Saturday the death of its Gaza military chief Mohammad Sinwar. This comes a few months after Israel said they killed him in a strike in May.

Hamas did not provide details on Sinwar's death but published pictures of him along with other group leaders, describing them as "martyrs", Reuters reported.

Who was Mohammed Sinwar? Mohammad Sinwar, 49, was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the Islamist faction’s chief, who co-masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and whom Israel had killed in combat a year later.

He was elevated to the top ranks of the group after the death of the brother.

The siblings were reportedly both born – and later killed – in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza.

A room with blood stains inside a tunnel underneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis at the Gaza Strip, where Israeli military said the body of Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar was found among others, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, June 8, 2025.

Mohammed was a part of the 2011 negotiations that saw Yahya released as one of 1,027 Palestinian terrorists freed in exchange for captive Israeli Gilad Shalit.

At some point in his terror-career history, Mohammed Sinwar was nicknamed "The Shadow" by Israeli intelligence, as he was so elusive, news agency ANI reported. He even skipped his father's funeral to avoid being known to authorities.

Despite this, more recently, the Shin Bet were aware of his movements and managed to exact a precision assassination as he hid.

Following Mohammad Sinwar's death, his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad, who currently oversees operations in northern Gaza, will be in charge of Hamas' armed wing across the whole of the enclave.

Killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar's body located Earlier in June this year, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the body of the Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, who was killed in an air strike in May, was located.

A joint Statement by the IDF Spokesperson and Shin Bet (ISA) Spokesperson stated, "The body of Mohammad Sinwar, head of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, has been located.

“In a targeted operation by IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Southern Command, and after the completion of the identification process, it has been confirmed that the body of Mohammad Sinwar was found in an underground route beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis,” the statement read.

Sinwar was eliminated along with Rafah Brigade Commander Mohammad Shabaneh in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet on May 13, 2025, while they were inside an underground command and control complex currently being operated by IDF forces.

“During the searches in the underground route, items belonging to Sinwar and Shabaneh were found, along with additional intelligence materials which have been transferred for further investigation,” the Israel military said.

