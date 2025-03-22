Who was Osama Tabash, Hamas intelligence chief Israel killed in Gaza?

Israel also held Hamas leader Osama Tabash responsible for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th.”

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated22 Mar 2025, 06:52 AM IST
The Israeli military killed Hamas leader Osama Tabash on Thursday.(IDF/X)

The Israeli military said on Friday it killed Hamas leader Osama Tabash in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Who was Osama Tabash?

Osama Tabash was reportedly the head of Hamas' military intelligence. The military said he was also the head of the militant group's surveillance and targeting unit.

"Head of Hamas' Military Intelligence in Southern Gaza and Head of Hamas' Surveillance And Targeting Unit, Osama Tabash," theIsrael Defense Forces posted on X.

The post added, "Tabash held various senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade."

Israel also held Tabash responsible for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th.”

Israel declared a war against Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023 after the later launched surprise attack in parts of southern Israel. Around 1,200 people were killed in the attack, according to Israeli tallies. As many as 251 hostages were taken by Hamas.

"Tabash was also responsible for formulating Hamas' combat strategy on the ground, including coordinating the intelligence of Hamas' military wing in southern Gaza and leading their activities in the area," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Hamas-Israel war

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not say how many were militants, but says more than half of those killed were women and children. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel had already cut off the supply of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians, aiming to pressure Hamas over the ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas said on Friday it was reviewing a US proposal to restore the Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensified a military onslaught to press the Palestinian militant group to free remaining Israeli hostages.

A first phase of the truce ended at the start of this month, but Israel and Hamas could not agree on terms for launching the second phase. Hamas delayed further hostage releases and Israeli military action then resumed.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 06:52 AM IST
