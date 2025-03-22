Who was Osama Tabash, Hamas intelligence chief Israel killed in Gaza?

The Israeli military said on Friday it killed Hamas leader Osama Tabash in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Who was Osama Tabash? Osama Tabash was reportedly the head of Hamas' military intelligence. The military said he was also the head of the militant group's surveillance and targeting unit.

Also Read | Israel says head of Hamas’ military intelligence killed in southern Gaza

"Head of Hamas' Military Intelligence in Southern Gaza and Head of Hamas' Surveillance And Targeting Unit, Osama Tabash," theIsrael Defense Forces posted on X.

The post added, "Tabash held various senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade."

Advertisement

Israel also held Tabash responsible for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th.”

Israel declared a war against Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023 after the later launched surprise attack in parts of southern Israel. Around 1,200 people were killed in the attack, according to Israeli tallies. As many as 251 hostages were taken by Hamas.

"Tabash was also responsible for formulating Hamas' combat strategy on the ground, including coordinating the intelligence of Hamas' military wing in southern Gaza and leading their activities in the area," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Hamas-Israel war Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not say how many were militants, but says more than half of those killed were women and children. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Advertisement

Israel had already cut off the supply of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians, aiming to pressure Hamas over the ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas said on Friday it was reviewing a US proposal to restore the Gaza ceasefire as Israel intensified a military onslaught to press the Palestinian militant group to free remaining Israeli hostages.