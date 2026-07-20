Who was Rajiv Meherish? Indian-origin founder of the popular Dubai-based restaurant chain Raju Omlet who passed away

Rajiv Meherish, the Indian-origin founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raju Omlet, a Dubai-based retro-chic restaurant chain, passed away on 19 July.

The news of his passing was confirmed by staff members at Raju Omlet outlets, who said the restaurants continued to operate as usual, Khaleej Times reported.

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A family friend of Meherish also confirmed the news of his death and said, “I am extremely saddened by the news. He had been unwell, and he passed away this morning.” However, they did not reveal the reason behind his death.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Rajiv Meherish's role in the restaurant industry in Dubai? ⌵ Rajiv Meherish was the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raju Omlet, a popular Dubai-based restaurant chain specializing in egg preparations. 2 Why is Raju Omlet considered a unique restaurant concept? ⌵ Raju Omlet is known for transforming simple egg dishes into a beloved homegrown brand, combining creativity and distinctive flavors to elevate everyday meals. 3 How did Rajiv Meherish start his career before founding Raju Omlet? ⌵ Before founding Raju Omlet, Rajiv Meherish began his career as a sales professional selling media space for newspapers in Dubai after moving there in 1980. 4 What was Rajiv Meherish's vision for Raju Omlet beyond the UAE? ⌵ Rajiv Meherish aimed to expand Raju Omlet into a global brand, intending to take it beyond the United Arab Emirates. 5 How did the restaurant community react to Rajiv Meherish's passing? ⌵ The restaurant community mourned Rajiv Meherish's passing, with many acknowledging his humility and visionary contributions to transforming the restaurant scene in Dubai.

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Who was Rajiv Meherish? According to his LinkedIn profile, Meherish was a commerce postgraduate from Mumbai University who moved to Dubai in 1980 and began his career as a sales professional. From February 1982, he spent many years selling media space for Khaleej Times and other leading English and Arabic newspapers.

From 1990 to 2013, he founded and successfully led a media business, where Meherish and his team produced special-occasion publications for leading newspapers in Dubai and for corporate clients, including Dubai Airport, Dubai Chamber, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai, and other leading government and government-related organisations.

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Meherish then started Raju Omlet in 2013, which is described as a retro-chic restaurant specialising in egg preparations. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to seven outlets across Dubai, with two more said to be in the pipeline. His long-term vision was to take Raju Omlet beyond the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and build it into a global brand.

Dubai businessmen mourn Meherish's passing Remembering Meherish, Kamal Vachani, a veteran Dubai businessman, called him a "very nice man" who was always "humble."

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, described him as a visionary entrepreneur who transformed simple egg dishes into a much-loved homegrown brand.

Sajan said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv. As a food lover, I had followed the remarkable growth of Raju Omlet over the years. I fondly remember visiting the restaurant and Rajiv personally inviting me to experience some of his signature dishes."

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He further said, "What he accomplished was truly special. He took humble, everyday egg dishes and elevated them through creativity and distinctive flavours, transforming a simple concept into a much-loved homegrown brand. His legacy will continue through the brand he created and the countless people he inspired."

This story will be updated once more information is available.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.