Who was Ramesh Chandra Sen? Former Bangladesh minister dies in custody days ahead of 12 February general election

Former Bangladesh minister and a senior leader of the Awami League, Ramesh Chandra Sen passed away on Saturday morning while in custody at Dinajpur District Jail, as per local media reports.

The veteran politician's death comes ahead of the nation's general election, which is due on February 12, 2026. His death has reportedly intensified scrutiny of the treatment of detained politicians and accusations of custodial neglect.

Sen, aged 83-years-old, reportedly fell ill inside the jail early in the day and was taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 9:29 am (local time), reported Bangladeshi media outlet, The Daily Star.

Who was Ramesh Chandra Sen? Born on April 30, 1940 in Ruhia Union of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila, Ramesh Chandra Sen represented the Thakurgaon-1 constituency in the Jatiya Sangsad multiple times.

He was also the former Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh.

The 83-year-old had been a presidium member of the Awami League and had won his latest parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election, before the party was later barred from participating in politics under the Muhammed Yunus-led interim administration.

What were the charges against him? Ramesh Chandra Sen had been in custody since August 16, 2024, after he was arrested by Thakurgaon police. Following his arrest, a court ordered his transfer first to Thakurgaon District Jail and later to Dinajpur District Jail.

He faced three cases, including a murder charge linked to political unrest that followed a mass uprising against the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and overseeing the electoral process, has faced international and domestic criticism over human rights issues. Opposition voices argue that high-profile deaths in custody, particularly of former Awami League officials, underline systemic problems and raise questions about medical care standards for detainees, reported news wire PTI.

Sen's passing comes amid a politically charged climate in Bangladesh, where the Awami League has been excluded from the upcoming polls, and rival parties vie for dominance.

Bangladesh election dates Voting will take place on 12 February from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Campaigning began on 22 January and will continue until 7:30 AM on 10 February.