Who was Shigeo Nagashima? Japan's baseball icon 'Mr Pro Baseball' dies at 89

Shigeo Nagashima, a popular name in Japan's baseball fraternity, is no more. He passed away at a hospital in Tokyo, while battling pneumonia, according to a statement by Yomiuri Giants, his former baseball team. Nagashima was 89 when he died.

Who was Shigeo Nagashima? Nagashima was one of the most popular baseball players in the 60s and 70s, and had played in 2,186 games, hitting an eye-popping 444 home runs. He had won nine straight titles in that glory period of his career, and was also nicknamed "Mr. Giants".

LA Dodgers star Ohtani pays respects Nagashima had given society ‘bright dreams and hopes’, a government spokesperson was quoted as saying upon the former baseball icon's death, as reported by the BBC. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani, who is regarded currently as one of the most popular baseballers in Japan, posted pictures of himself with Nagashima on Instagram. Ohtani wrote in the caption of his post,"May your soul rest in peace." Ohtani currently plays for the LA Dodgers, an American professional baseball team based in Los Angeles.

Nagashima's ability on the field, coupled with his charm, made him one of the most popular baseball stars during his heyday. He was also one of the icons of the developing economy and confidence in the Asian country. Nickname Mr Pro Baseball, Nagashima is also known for hitting a winning home run at a professional baseball game attended by the Japanese emperor, back in the year 1959. Interestingly, it was the first-ever game that the Japanese emperor attended.

Nagashima retired after a 17-year-long playing career, but not before winning the Central League batting title six times. After his retirement in 1974, he also led the Giants to two Japan Series titles as the team manager.