Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Indian student ‘stabbed to death’ in UK's Worcester

A 30-year-old Indian student identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran was fatally stabbed in Worcester, UK, on November 25, according to a statement from West Mercia Police.

According to the police, five men were taken into custody after the victim was discovered on Barbourne Road with critical injuries earlier that day, but all have since been released on bail.

According to several reports, Sheoran hailed from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, according to a statement by MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan.

Also Read | Indian student from Hyderabad shot dead while working at gas station in Texas

Police said he was rushed to a hospital after being discovered with severe injuries, but he succumbed to them later that same day.

In a post on X, Sangwan wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom.”

I earnestly urge the Government of India to intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family—especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India, he further added.

According to media reports, Sheoran had resigned from his government position with the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year to pursue studies in the UK.

He was enrolled at the University of the West of England in Bristol. Police said he was discovered with life-threatening injuries on Barbourne Road in Worcester on November 25.

His family has urgently sought diplomatic intervention to guarantee a thorough investigation and to arrange for his body to be brought back to India.

Indian students, workers top UK's exit tally in downward migration trend Indian students and workers topped the list of people leaving the UK on Thursday, as new net migration figures showed a sharp decrease of 204,000—an 80% drop from the 2023 peak, PTI reported.

According to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), approximately 45,000 Indian students on study visas and 22,000 Indian professionals on work visas departed the UK in the year ending June 2025.

A further 7,000 Indians recorded under the “other” visa category also left, bringing the total number of Indian departures to 74,000. They were followed by 42,000 Chinese nationals, making them the second-largest group exiting the country.