1 min read.Updated: 02 Jul 2021, 07:01 PM ISTReuters
Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO's expert panel, said it was 'great news' on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules
A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines still provides protection is "very reassuring" for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.
Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO's expert panel, said it was "great news" on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules.