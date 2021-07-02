WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer gaps between AstraZeneca doses

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines still provides protection is "very reassuring" for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.

A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines still provides protection is "very reassuring" for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.

The Oxford study released this week found that the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and still lead to an enhanced immune response. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}