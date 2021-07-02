Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer gaps between AstraZeneca doses

WHO welcomes report on efficacy of longer gaps between AstraZeneca doses

Premium
A medical worker gives a dose of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a man, at the Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Reuters

  • Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO's expert panel, said it was 'great news' on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules

A report from Oxford University saying that a longer gap between doses of AstraZeneca vaccines still provides protection is "very reassuring" for supply-strapped countries, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday.

Joachim Hombach, head of the WHO's expert panel, said it was "great news" on spaced dosing for the vaccine, which would add flexibility to dosing schedules.

The Oxford study released this week found that the second dose can be delayed up to 45 weeks and still lead to an enhanced immune response.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

