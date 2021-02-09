WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 06:03 PM IST
The programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is raising money to develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the pandemic, but still faces a roughly $27 billion funding gap, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said
The World Health Organization's head on Tuesday welcomed the United States' move to join a WHO-backed programme to accelerate tools to fight COVID-19, as US President Joseph Biden reverses the Trump Administration's course.
The programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is raising money to develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the pandemic, but still faces a roughly $27 billion funding gap, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Tedros highlighted the importance of the US decision to join the effort, as he reiterated fears that international collaboration is growing increasingly fragmented, prolonging the pandemic even as new vaccines win approval.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
