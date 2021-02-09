This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments
1 min read.06:03 PM IST
Reuters
The programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is raising money to develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the pandemic, but still faces a roughly $27 billion funding gap, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said
Tedros highlighted the importance of the US decision to join the effort, as he reiterated fears that international collaboration is growing increasingly fragmented, prolonging the pandemic even as new vaccines win approval.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.