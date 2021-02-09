Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST Reuters

The programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is raising money to develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the pandemic, but still faces a roughly $27 billion funding gap, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

The World Health Organization's head on Tuesday welcomed the United States' move to join a WHO-backed programme to accelerate tools to fight COVID-19, as US President Joseph Biden reverses the Trump Administration's course.

The World Health Organization's head on Tuesday welcomed the United States' move to join a WHO-backed programme to accelerate tools to fight COVID-19, as US President Joseph Biden reverses the Trump Administration's course.

The programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is raising money to develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the pandemic, but still faces a roughly $27 billion funding gap, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

The programme, formally called Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is raising money to develop vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to tackle the pandemic, but still faces a roughly $27 billion funding gap, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tedros highlighted the importance of the US decision to join the effort, as he reiterated fears that international collaboration is growing increasingly fragmented, prolonging the pandemic even as new vaccines win approval.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.