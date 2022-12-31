Who were the most searched on Google in 2022?1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Wordle, Ukraine and Johnny Depp was the most searched keywords in 2022
Wordle, Ukraine and Johnny Depp was the most searched keywords in 2022
In 2022, the most searched word in Google was Wordle, while Ukraine was the most searched news. And Johnny Depp was the most-searched celebrity. Here are the top searched words this year.
In 2022, the most searched word in Google was Wordle, while Ukraine was the most searched news. And Johnny Depp was the most-searched celebrity. Here are the top searched words this year.
Benedict XVI, who shocked the world’s 1.2 billion followers of the Roman Catholic Church when he became the first pope to resign in almost six centuries, died. He was 95.
Benedict XVI, who shocked the world’s 1.2 billion followers of the Roman Catholic Church when he became the first pope to resign in almost six centuries, died. He was 95.
Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday at his residence in the Vatican. The public will be able to pay respects to Benedict from Jan. 2 when his body will be on view in Saint Peter’s Basilica.
Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday at his residence in the Vatican. The public will be able to pay respects to Benedict from Jan. 2 when his body will be on view in Saint Peter’s Basilica.
Queen Elizabeth II was the most-searched death globally in 2022. Paneer pasanda was the leading recipe.
Queen Elizabeth II was the most-searched death globally in 2022. Paneer pasanda was the leading recipe.
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s tax returns show how the former president used a range of write-offs in the US tax code to pay little or no federal income tax, according to six years of records released Friday by a House panel.
Donald Trump’s tax returns show how the former president used a range of write-offs in the US tax code to pay little or no federal income tax, according to six years of records released Friday by a House panel.
The returns, which include his personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, are the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House. The release comes just days before Democrats relinquish their House majority, which will end much of their ability to investigate him.
The returns, which include his personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, are the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House. The release comes just days before Democrats relinquish their House majority, which will end much of their ability to investigate him.