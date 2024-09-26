Who will become Japan’s next prime minister?

Whoever triumphs on the 27th will soon face big tests at home and abroad. The new prime minister will have to manage a tense relationship with China and build ties with a new American president. They will need to lead the LDP through upper- and lower-house elections that are due within a year. And they will have to keep control of a fractious party. Missteps could usher in another period of revolving-door prime ministers (the country had seven leaders in the decade to 2012). Can Japan can continue to bring stability to the world, or will it too go wobbly?