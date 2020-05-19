Subscribe
Home > News > world > WHO will continue to lead global fight against coronavirus pandemic, Tedros vows
Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO will continue to lead global fight against coronavirus pandemic, Tedros vows

1 min read . 08:26 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay , Reuters

The WHO will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

GENEVA : The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which "threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation", its chief said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which "threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation", its chief said on Tuesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, thanked "the many member states who have expressed their support and solidarity" at its two-day annual ministerial assembly.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, thanked "the many member states who have expressed their support and solidarity" at its two-day annual ministerial assembly.

He welcomed a European Union (EU) resolution, adopted by consensus by WHO's 194 member states, that calls for an independent evaluation of the international response, "including, but not limited to, WHO’s performance".

"We want accountability more than anyone," Tedros said. "We will continue providing strategic leadership to coordinate the global response" to the pandemic.

He made no reference to a threat by US President Donald Trump, contained in Trump's letter to WHO tweeted overnight, to permanently halt funding for the WHO if it did not commitment to improvements within 30 days and to reconsider US membership.

