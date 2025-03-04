Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his remarks on sending troops to Ukraine.

As reported by Sputnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry questioned the Canadian PM’s priorities and asked, “And who will defend Canadian land if the US expands Northward?”

“Apparently, the Ukrainians who fled to Canada to avoid the draft,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

‘Everything on table’: What Trudeau has said? Earlier in February, Trudeau said he had shared new military support from Canada to help Ukraine secure lasting peace and defend its sovereignty.

“Ukrainians deserve to live in a strong democracy, free from Russian aggression – and Canada will stand side-by-side with them until that's achieved,” he said.

In response to a question about whether Canada would deploy troops to assist Ukraine, Prime Minister Trudeau stated, “Everything is on the table” regarding support for Ukraine's military efforts, Global News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, where he is attending the third anniversary of the Russian invasion alongside a dozen other world leaders, Trudeau emphasized Canada's commitment to aiding Ukraine, according to a report by Global News.

The question posed to Trudeau was whether Canada was “willing to send boots on the ground,” without specifying whether it referred to peacekeeping troops or those involved in active conflict. According to the report, Trudeau reiterated that “everything is on the table” when it comes to supporting Ukraine's military efforts.

US-Ukraine ties ‘strained’ US President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine following a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House official confirmed, deepening the rift between the two former allies.

This decision follows Trump's shift in US policy towards Ukraine and Russia since taking office in January, where he adopted a more conciliatory approach to Moscow. The suspension also comes after a heated confrontation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House on Friday, during which Trump criticized Zelensky for not expressing enough gratitude for Washington's support in the war with Russia, Reuters reported.

Since Russia's invasion three years ago, the US Congress has authorised a total of $175 billion in assistance for Ukraine, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.