Who will get the first Covid-19 vaccine in UK?

Britain people will be prioritised for coronavirus vaccines according to their risk but operational practicalites could influence who gets it first, the chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation informed today.

Older care home residents and their carers will be the highest priority to receive the vaccine, followed by those over 80 years of age and frontline health workers.

Addressing a news conference, Professor Wei Shen Lim said, "Age is by far the single most important factor in terms of risk from COVID-19." Wei Shen Lim added that there would be operational flexibility in where the vaccine could be distributed first.

UK 1st country to clear Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine

The UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the deadly virus, paving the way for mass vaccinations against the deadly novel coronavirus from as early as next week.

The British regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), says the jab, which claims to offer up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe for roll out.

The UK government said the approval follows a "rigorous" analysis of the data, conducted at a faster pace but without any compromise on standards.

"I am thrilled. Help is on its way...we can see the dawn. Let’s redouble our efforts to follow the lockdown rules," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"It’s been a very tough 2020 but 2021 will be brighter," he said.

The government has formally accepted the recommendation from the MHRA, which means the two-dose vaccine can be injected into arms of high-risk categories within days. Around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first 800,000 arriving in the UK in the coming days.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week. The NHS (National Health Service) has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination," said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

“This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness," the spokesperson said.

