Ending speculations amid growing clamour for his resignation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his decision to step down. One of the country’s youngest-ever leaders, Trudeau said that it was clear to him that he could not be the best option in the election. With Trudeau's exit, the question is who will replace him. Here's a look at top contenders, including Indian Origin Anita Anand.

What Justin Trudeau said “I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process. Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process,” said Trudeau in a brief address.

Trudeau further stated that the country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to him that “if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Top contenders Trudeau had been planning to run for a fourth term in next year's election. However, with he announcing resignation, here are the top contenders.

Chrystia Freeland In December 2024, Canada's deputy PM and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from cabinet. In her resignation letter, Freeland accused Trudeau of focusing on political gimmicks to appease voters, including a costly Christmas tax holiday. The two leaders had also disagreed about two recently announced policies.

In 2013, Chrystia was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre. In 2015, 2019 and 2021, she was elected as Member of Parliament for University—Rosedale.

"I thank Justin Trudeau for his years of service to Canada and Canadians. I wish him and his family the very best," she said in a post on X.

Mark Carney Mark Carney, who previously led the Bank of Canada and also served as Bank of England governor, is another top choice for the post. Carney is also the chair of Brookfield Asset Management. Following Trudeau's resignation, he thanked him for his contributions and sacrifices. “Wishing you the best for your next chapters,” he said in a post on X.

According to reports, Carney has been interested in becoming prime minister for a long time. According to Bloomberg, a source said that Carney may run if it’s an open contest that doesn’t favour sitting lawmakers.

Melanie Joly Foreign Minister Melanie Joly is among the potential candidates for the Liberal leadership. Joly was first elected to represent Ahuntsic-Cartierville in the House of Commons in 2015. She has served as Minister of Economic Development, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Minister of Canadian Heritage. She holds a Law degree from the Université de Montréal and Comparative Law from the University of Oxford.

François-Philippe Champagne Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is another potential candidate. Champagne is a businessman, lawyer, and international trade specialist. He was first elected in 2015 as the Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain. He has served as Minister of International Trade, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Anita Anand Indian origin Anita Anand, a lawmaker who is the minister in charge of transportation and internal trade, is also considered as a top contender to the top post. Anita is the first Hindu woman to be elected as a Member of Parliament as well as become a Cabinet Minister in Canada.

In 2019, she was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville. She has also served as President of the Treasury Board, as Minister of National Defence, and as Minister of Public Services and Procurement.

The minister holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford, and a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto.

Anita's parents were physicians—her mother was an anesthesiologist, and her father was a general surgeon.