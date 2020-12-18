Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Who wins from Brexit? New York
A man stands near a billboard depicting a photo of a placard reading "Stop Brexit Now" at the Central railway station in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Who wins from Brexit? New York

3 min read . 02:09 PM IST Rochelle Toplensky , The Wall Street Journal

  • However current negotiations between the U.K. and EU end, U.S. swap exchanges stand to gain European business

In the tug of war Brexit has unleashed between London and other European financial centers, one potential winner is often forgotten: the U.S.

More European capital-markets business is done in London than in any other city. Some of that activity will have to move after the end of this year, when transitional arrangements agreed at the time of Britain’s departure from the European Union expire.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.