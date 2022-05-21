WHO working closely with Monkeypox-affected countries; India remains vigilant

WHO working closely with Monkeypox-affected countries; India remains vigilant2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- There are about 80 confirmed cases so far, and 50 pending investigations. More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands.
NEW DELHI :The World Health Organisation (WHO) is working closely with its partners to determine the extent and cause of an outbreak of Monkeypox, the world body said.
While no cases have been reported in India, Indian government is monitoring the global evidence and alerted its testing laboratories to be vigilant and be prepared to handle to the cases, if any.
There are about 80 confirmed cases so far, and 50 pending investigations. More cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands.
WHO is working with the affected countries and others to expand disease surveillance to find and support people who may be affected, and to provide guidance on how to manage the disease.
“We continue to convene meetings of experts and technical advisory groups (such as the meeting today of the Strategic & Technical Advisory Group on Infectious Hazards with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential [STAG-IH]) to share information on the disease and response strategies," said WHO in a press statement.
As the situation is evolving, WHO will continue to provide updates as we learn more, WHO added.
“The virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travellers. The recent outbreaks reported across 11 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries," WHO said.
Monkeypox spreads differently from Covid-19. WHO encourages people to stay informed from reliable sources, such as national health authorities, on the extent of the outbreak in their community (if any), symptoms and prevention.
As Monkeypox spreads through close contact, the response should focus on the people affected and their close contacts.
“People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection: this includes health workers, household members and sexual partners," it said.
Meanwhile, Indian government is vigilant and keeping a close watch on the global data emerging from other countries. In this regard, Union Health Ministry has directed Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control and Airport Authorities to monitor the situation closely.
Dr Samiran Panda, Additional Director General of ICMR said, “So far, no case of Monekypox has been identified in India. But we have to be cautious and there should be no panic and if there are any cases, we have Biosafety Laboratory (BSL)- 4 and laboratory SOPs in place."
