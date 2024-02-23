Who would run Gaza after Hamas? Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu lays out post-war plan
Israel-Hamas war update: Under Benjamin Netanyahu's plan, Israel would keep security control over all Palestinian areas. Netanyahu also suggested a way to replace the Hamas rule.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his first official "day after" plan for the Gaza Strip once the war with the Hamas militant group there ends. To replace Hamas rule in Gaza, he suggested working with local representatives "who are not affiliated with terrorist countries or groups and are not financially supported by them".