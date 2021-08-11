The World Health Organization (WHO) today said that a clinical trial in 52 nations will study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for coronavirus patients.

"These therapies - artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients," the WHO said in a statement.

Artesunate is already used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Meanwhile, the highly-transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 has now been reported in 135 countries, as per the WHO, which said the cumulative number of coronavirus cases reported globally could exceed 200 million by next week.

The Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update dated August 3, released by WHO, said globally 132 countries have reported cases of the Beta variant and 81 countries of the Gamma variant.

It said the cases of Alpha variant have been reported in 182 countries, territories or areas, while 135 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

The global number of new cases has been increasing for more than a month, with over 4 million cases reported in the past week - July 26 to August 1, the update said.

