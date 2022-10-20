The inclement weather in Melbourne on October 23 could jeopardise the India and Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather update, Sunday would be cloudy overall in the Melbourne area with an 80% probability of showers, most likely in the evening. Now, it seems like the eagerly-anticipated fight could be dampened by cold water.

Even on the previous day, October 22, the Melbourne area has a very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. “The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning then tending southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon," says BoM.

The tournament has already been affected by rain. The warm-up match between India and New Zealand was cancelled before a ball was bowled. Pakistan's exhibition match versus Afghanistan in Brisbane being called off due to severe downpours. In fact, it is predicted to rain in Melbourne for the next one week, starting October 21.

It is worth noting there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for the semifinals and final. A minimum of five overs is required to constitute a match.

In 2021, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in Dubai during their final T20 World Cup match. The star performer was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who destroyed India's top order with a flurry of new balls.

An India-Pakistan match is more of a mental contest than a physical one, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja earlier said. He asserted that India viewed Pakistan as a more serious cricketing side.

Raja claimed that Pakistan was formerly the underdog in World Cup matches against India. The Pakistan cricket team has gotten plaudits from both supporters and critics after their triumph over the "billion-dollar side" despite having far fewer resources than their Indian rivals.