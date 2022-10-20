Who’ll win India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match? Maybe, rain!2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Sunday would be cloudy overall in the Melbourne area with an 80% probability of showers.
The inclement weather in Melbourne on October 23 could jeopardise the India and Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather update, Sunday would be cloudy overall in the Melbourne area with an 80% probability of showers, most likely in the evening. Now, it seems like the eagerly-anticipated fight could be dampened by cold water.