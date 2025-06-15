Who’s at the 2025 G7 summit? What’s on the agenda? Middle East conflict, economy, and more

At the 51st G7 summit to be held on Sunday in the remote town of Kananaskis, Alberta in Canada, leaders of the Group of Seven countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US – will meet for intense discussions on global issues.

Advertisement

The three-day summit will end on June 17.

At G7 2025 meet, intense debate is likely on the unfolding crisis in the West Asia after Israel launched massive strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear sites on Friday, Israel’s offensive against Gaza, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and trade war fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The Group of Seven countries represents 44% of global economy but only 10% of the world’s population.

Who is attending the G7 2025 meeting? This year, Canada is hosting G7 summit.

Besides G7 leaders, the summit will also see leaders from the European Union (EU) and heads of state from non-G7 members.

Leaders from the non-G7 countries, invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, include Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisement

Leaders of Ukraine, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and South Korea are also expected to attend the G7 summit.

What will leaders discuss? The G7 summit website lists three core issues on the agenda for this year’s discussions.

“Protecting our communities around the world”; “Building energy security and accelerating the digital transition”; and “Securing the partnerships of the future”.

After a meeting of G7 finance ministers held in Canada in May, the group issued a joint statement saying they would continue to monitor “nonmarket policies and practices” which create imbalances in world trade.

The statement was seen as a swipe at China’s trade practices.

Peter Boehm, Canada's sherpa of the G7 2018 summit, expects the heads of state to pivot discussion to devote more time to the war, reported news agency AP.

Advertisement