Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >WHO's Tedros calls for a global treaty on pandemic preparedness, response

WHO's Tedros calls for a global treaty on pandemic preparedness, response

Premium
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
1 min read . 07:52 PM IST Stephanie Nebehay,Emma Farge, Reuters

WHO's Tedros tells health ministers that agency cannot grow stronger without sustainable financing, needs flexibility

GENEVA : The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Monday for speedily launching global negotiations to agree on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Monday for speedily launching global negotiations to agree on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also told a closing session of its annual week-long ministerial assembly that the UN agency required sustainable and flexible funding.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also told a closing session of its annual week-long ministerial assembly that the UN agency required sustainable and flexible funding.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The one recommendation I believe will do the most to strengthen WHO and global health security is the recommendation of a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response which could also strengthen relations between member states and foster cooperation. This is an idea whose time has come," Tedros said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!