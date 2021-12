Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JOHANNESBURG : The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant highlights the "perilous situation" the world is in roughly two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

