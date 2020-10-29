Why 2020 is Thailand’s year of living dangerously

Short of genuinely free elections, it is hard to see even the outlines of a political solution. Other than Thanathorn’s Move Forward party and Thaksin loyalists who could likely win a free election together, it is hard to see which politicians still have the stature to arrest a downward spiral to instability and possible bloodshed. And yet, as anyone who has visited Thailand will attest, it is still a society capable of compromise and resolving its many contradictions gracefully.