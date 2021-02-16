Why 2021 promises a fresh wave of defaults from corporate China

Why 2021 promises a fresh wave of defaults from corporate China3 min read . 04:36 PM IST
Property developers, which are a big part of the Chinese offshore bond market, could be one source of stress
A gap has opened up between rates on junk bonds from China and the US, fueling interest in higher-yielding Chinese debt.
This year is likely to bring a series of defaults from China after a string of blowups in 2020. But some investors say they are being compensated well for the risk—and Chinese companies are still less likely to run into financial trouble than their American counterparts.
