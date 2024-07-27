Why 2024 could become the hottest year on record

The world has now seen record monthly temperatures for 13 months in a row; every month since July last year has been more than 1.5°C above the temperature typical for the corresponding month in the second half of the 19th century. Given that, in the Paris agreement of 2015, world leaders set themselves the task of “pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels", does this mean their efforts have definitively failed? Not quite yet. It is widely agreed that the limit will not be passed until a multi-year trend breaks the 1.5°C level.