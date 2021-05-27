Why a grand plan to vaccinate the world against covid unraveled
The multibillion-dollar Covax program was supposed to be a model for vaccinating humanity, but has hit problem after problem
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The multibillion-dollar Covax program was supposed to be a model for vaccinating humanity, but has hit problem after problem
This spring, American epidemiologist Seth Berkley had to break some bad news to the world’s poorest countries: millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses promised to them weren’t coming.
The nations were counting on getting shots from Covax—a multibillion-dollar program to immunize the world, led by Dr. Berkley and championed by the World Health Organization. But shipments from Covax’s main supplier in India, where Covid-19 cases were surging, suddenly weren’t coming through.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!