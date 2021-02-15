Why administering covid-19 shots is so hard

Delivering Covid-19 shots to sites around the country is just the first step in vaccinating the population. Getting them from the freezer and into arms is another journey, complicated by the special handling the doses require but also because of cumbersome data-management systems. Sites must take precautions to ensure that they don’t contribute to the spread of the virus, measures that can slow down administration of shots. And at many locations, demand for doses has outstripped supply.

The Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site in Chattanooga, Tenn., administers the vaccine to about 3,500 people each week, typical for a site of its size and the number of doses it is receiving. Up and running since Dec. 23, the process has gotten smoother as the weeks go on, say health officials. A close examination of the distribution center puts into sharp relief the many people and processes that must align before doses can be administered with speed and efficiency.

Two Vaccines, Two Sets of Protocols

The vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. carry different handling requirements, storage protocols and guidelines for thawing and timing doses.

Storage: Facilities that handle both vaccines need to be equipped with three types of freezers and refrigeration units. One capable of storing Pfizer’s vaccine at deep freeze, another for storing the Moderna vaccine and then a refrigerator used for thawing. The vaccines’ crucial components can easily destabilize if not stored at the right temperature.

Health workers at vaccination sites are constantly managing freezing, refrigeration and thawing times. At the same time, they need to be mindful that thawed vaccines don’t sit unused beyond their expiration periods. The Pfizer vaccine can remain thawed after dilution for six hours before it expires. For the Moderna vaccine the time limit is also six hours.

Managing and logging the temperatures of vaccines is time consuming. At outdoor sites, vaccines need to be hand carried outside on an as-needed basis so workers can make sure the doses aren’t too hot or cold in the elements. Before shots are administered, doses are thawed to room temperature.

Handling: A thawed Pfizer vaccine requires several steps before it can be placed in an arm.

Workers must place a vial containing five or six doses at room temperature for up to 30 minutes before prepping. Then the vaccine needs to be inverted 10 times to mix the contents thoroughly. Then workers draw up a diluting agent into a syringe and inject it into the Pfizer vaccine vial. They invert the vile another 10 times. The mixed solution is then drawn up into five or six syringes for dosing. The Moderna vaccine doesn’t require diluting but must be swirled by hand before doses are drawn. Each Moderna vial contains 10 doses.

The Pfizer vaccine is sensitive to light. Inside the trailer where health workers prepare doses at the Chattanooga site, window blinds are usually kept closed to block the sun.

They place loaded syringes on trays and sometimes use paper bags to cover the trays. They wrap the trays in plastic in case of rain.

Long Lines, Short Supply

Vaccines have been in high demand, and many vaccination sites have struggled with limited supplies, leading to hiccups.

Security: Fears of stolen or tampered vaccines have led many county health departments and hospitals to pay local police to usher doses between storage facilities and vaccination sites. Some sites pay law enforcement officers to guard doses 24 hours a day.

Crowd management: While states, counties and vaccination sites have prioritized certain groups for vaccination, people who don’t qualify often show up without appointments, expecting to get shots. Some people lie in order to get an appointment, say health officials. In Chattanooga, the National Guard is on site and people are required to prove they qualify for appointments they have booked. The paperwork is meant to be filled out beforehand but many end up filling it out on site. Verifying that a person has an appointment and is qualified requires extra time. No one is permitted to come more than 15 minutes before an appointment to avoid crowding.

Immediately after receiving shots, people are required to go to a waiting area for at least 15 minutes so they can be monitored for possible allergic reactions. At many sites, this requires large indoor spaces capable of socially distanced seating or massive parking lots.

Planning Challenges

Scheduling and data: Even with a proper scheduling system, planning appointments for two doses of two different vaccines is complicated to manage. At many sites, there are “first dose" days and “second dose" days, Pfizer days and Moderna days. Many vaccination sites prefer a system of separate days to avoid errors that involve the varying protocols for the vaccines.

At first there were hiccups. Vaccine shipments didn’t arrive or weren’t consistent. Some health departments say they still aren’t sure that they are receiving vaccines until they receive a FedEx Corp. delivery notice—and won’t schedule first dose appointments until those doses are on site.

As doses are administered, there are several documentation requirements, such as logging shot recipients’ demographic data and recording which vaccines they were given. Most health departments must manually enter that information into cumbersome databases that are often separate from the scheduling systems.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

