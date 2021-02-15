Why administering covid-19 shots is so hard

Crowd management: While states, counties and vaccination sites have prioritized certain groups for vaccination, people who don’t qualify often show up without appointments, expecting to get shots. Some people lie in order to get an appointment, say health officials. In Chattanooga, the National Guard is on site and people are required to prove they qualify for appointments they have booked. The paperwork is meant to be filled out beforehand but many end up filling it out on site. Verifying that a person has an appointment and is qualified requires extra time. No one is permitted to come more than 15 minutes before an appointment to avoid crowding.