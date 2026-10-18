Why Air India, Air India Express temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 Oct 2026

Air India and Air India Express have extended flight suspensions involving three Saudi Arabian cities. Services to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until 24 October.

The decision extends an earlier pause, which was due to end on 17 October. Passengers should check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change.

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Air India’s advisory cites the prevailing situation without naming any specific incident.

The suspension is connected with strikes by Houthi rebels in Saudi Arabia. Security concerns follow reported attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Air India has confirmed its decision in its advisory.

Also Read | Saudi Helicopter Crashes Near Yemeni Border as Houthi War Rages

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026,” the statement said.

“We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period,” it added.

Services reportedly remain dependent on further security assessments. This means the suspension could continue longer if conditions do not improve. Passengers should avoid assuming flights will automatically restart after the suspension period.

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Also Read | India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Both airlines have offered relief for eligible passengers. Confirmed bookings issued on or before 15 October qualify under the announced conditions. These bookings must involve travel dates during 9-25 October.

Eligible passengers can make a one-time date change without a change fee. The revised travel date can be up to 10 November.

Passengers also have the option of choosing another station served by their airline. This alternative must be within the Gulf Cooperation Council region and is subject to availability. Air India passengers can rebook to or from Dubai or Doha.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled can request full refunds if they choose not to travel. Customer care teams and booking offices can help with options. Passengers can seek assistance through offices in India and the Gulf.

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Other Indian airlines have also extended disruptions involving Saudi Arabian destinations. IndiGo has extended flight cancellations until 24 October.

Akasa Air has also suspended Riyadh services until 24 October. Its suspension of flights to and from Jeddah continues until 21 October.

Travel disruptions The disruption affects Indians travelling for employment, family visits and religious purposes. Saudi Arabia has a large Indian workforce, making these routes important for many families.

A prolonged pause could upset journeys and require passengers to reconsider their travel arrangements. Those considering alternative routes should check availability before finalising their plans.

The airlines say they are monitoring developments and will inform passengers about changes. Travellers should check official Air India and Air India Express channels. Updated information remains important because flight schedules may change at short notice.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.