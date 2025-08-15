Why Alaska? 5 key reasons this remote state was picked for high-stakes Trump-Putin summit

US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday for a high-stakes summit. The meeting could determine not only the trajectory Russia- Ukraine war but also the fate of European security, news agency AP said.

The sit-down offers President Trump a chance to prove to the world that he is both a master dealmaker and a global peacemaker, the news agency said.

It said that for Putin, a summit with Trump offers a long-sought opportunity to negotiate a deal that would cement Russia’s gains, block Kyiv’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, and eventually pull Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit.

The venue for the high-profile meeting is Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a US military installation on the northern edge of Alaska’s most populous city- Anchorage. Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is Alaska’s largest military base. The 64,000-acre outfit is a key US site for Arctic military drills and readiness.

But why Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting? Here are the key reasons for the choice of the location of the high-stakes meeting between the two glogal leaders:

1- Geographic Symbolism The ‘Frontier State’, Alaska, is geographically the closest point between the US and Russia, divided by the Bering Strait and resting just 55 miles away from the European country. Alaska, which was a Russian colony for more than 65 years.

Also, Alaska has been the site of both cooperation and conflict between the two nations beginning, in part, with the purchase of the 49th state from the Russian empire.

Also Read | How Trump can win at the Alaska summit

“The symbolism of Alaska would be a reminder of how it was possible for the United States and Russia for most of the 19th century to transcend their ideological and political differences and their expansionisms, to have warm, friendly cooperative relations,” David S Foglesong, a history professor at Rutgers University - New Brunswick, told Time Magazine.

2- Legal Shield for Putin Vladimir Putin is barred from entering the 125 countries that are parties to the Rome Statute due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against him for war crimes. The US, however, doesn't recognise ICC jurisdiction, which means a summit in Alaska provides legal shield to Putin.

“No other country wants them to have this meeting on their territory,” Lee Farrow, professor and chair of Auburn University at Montgomery’s history and world culture department was quoted as saying in Time Magazine.

“It will be easier to manage strategically from a safety standpoint, and Putin doesn't have to be worried about getting arrested by some kind of international court,” says Farrow who is the author of Seward's Folly: A New Look at the Alaska Purchase.

3- First line of defence Alaska also played a significant role during the World Wars, delivering thousands of aircrafts to the then-Soviet Union in World War II on ferries that traveled through the Bering Strait.

The summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will provide exceptional security and privacy. The base has Cold War roots and remains critical to US Northern defence infrastructure.

Also Read | Spooked by Trump tariffs, MSMEs seek swift rollout of export intelligence portal

Symbolically, Alaska later became the ‘first line of defence’ at the end of the Cold War, Brandon Boylan, a professor of political science and director of Arctic and northern studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks told Time Magazine.

4- Interests in the Arctic Circle Alaska and Russia share overlapping interests in the Arctic Circle. Both nations participate in the Arctic Council—though some of their work has been temporarily paused due to Russia’s invasion—and maintain a history of scientific collaboration, according to reports.

Alaska’s proximity to Russia also gives it strategic significance for Arctic energy resources, shipping routes, and climate research, factors that could shape the Trump-Putin talks around access to critical minerals and energy supplies—resources that Ukraine’s conflict has made increasingly pivotal for global markets.

5- Alaska as a former Russian colony Political tensions between Russia and the US have worsened in recent decades. But relations were historically much friendlier, even before the purchase of Alaska, which was a Russian colony for more than 65 years.

Where is Alaska? Alaska is non-contiguous US state in the far northwest of North America. It is part of the United States but not connected to the rest of the country.

Alaska is the largest US state by area and considered to be the northernmost, westernmost, and easternmost state in the United States.

The symbolism of Alaska would be a reminder of how it was possible for the United States and Russia for most of the 19th century to transcend their ideological and political differences.