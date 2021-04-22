Why America’s CEOs are playing politics

Why America’s CEOs are playing politics10 min read . 09:02 PM IST
As the Trump era unravels, US firms are speaking out on political issues. What are the learnings for India Inc?
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the Trump era unravels, US firms are speaking out on political issues. What are the learnings for India Inc?
American CEOs, whose corporations contribute millions of dollars to politicians through political action committees, are speaking out on divisive political issues, aligning with progressive causes, leaving some politicians bemused, and raising profound questions about the role of a company in society.
The latest flashpoint is the controversial law passed by the Georgia state legislature which restricts voting rights. The law’s backers have claimed the new rules will eliminate voter fraud—which became a big issue given former US President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election—but its critics argue it adversely affects the poor and minorities. There is also little evidence of any fraud.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.