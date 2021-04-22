Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Why America’s CEOs are playing politics

Why America’s CEOs are playing politics

Premium
Many US companies vigorously supported the Black Lives Matter movement last year, after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd.
10 min read . 09:02 PM IST Salil Tripathi

As the Trump era unravels, US firms are speaking out on political issues. What are the learnings for India Inc?

American CEOs, whose corporations contribute millions of dollars to politicians through political action committees, are speaking out on divisive political issues, aligning with progressive causes, leaving some politicians bemused, and raising profound questions about the role of a company in society.

The latest flashpoint is the controversial law passed by the Georgia state legislature which restricts voting rights. The law’s backers have claimed the new rules will eliminate voter fraud—which became a big issue given former US President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election—but its critics argue it adversely affects the poor and minorities. There is also little evidence of any fraud.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Rising covid cases biggest challenge to recovery: RBI MPC minutes

2 min read . 08:41 PM IST
Premium

DDMA appoints IAS officers for smooth movement of oxygen tankers, facilitate oxygen supply to hospitals

1 min read . 08:39 PM IST
Premium

Serum hasn't contracted full production to Centre, states free to purchase vaccines from makers, govt clarifies

2 min read . 08:33 PM IST
Premium

Covid vaccines may be delivered by drones soon: Govt permits ICMR to conduct a feasibility study

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.