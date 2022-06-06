Why Arab nations’ censure over anti-Prophet remarks matter to India

In 2021-22, India recorded a total trade of about $189 billion with the seven Gulf countries, accounting for 18.3% of its total combined value of imports and exports. Apart from trade, the significant expatriate population that India has in Arab nations lends critical significance to the region, and a backlash could have snowballed into a bigger, or formal boycott if not addressed. In 2017, five Gulf countries alone accounted for 54% of total remittance flow into India.

