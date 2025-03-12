Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in opium prices and the ‘massive profits’ from it are being reaped by criminal gangs, United Nations' drugs watchdog has flagged. But why are opium prices in Afghanistan soaring suddenly?

The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have imposed a poppy cultivation ban in the land locked Asian country. Previously the world's biggest opium producer, Afghanistan has seen a steep decline in output since the ban.

In 2024, opium prices reached ₹65,486 per kilogram, a tenfold growth from ₹6,535 per kilogram in 2022 when the Taliban government banned poppy growing, the Vienna-based UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a statement.

Opium Prices Soared After Taliban Takeover? According to the US watchdog, while Taliban banning Poppy cultivation curbed trafficking, it also sent heroin and opium seizures down by 50 percent in weight against 2021.

However, prices of the same skyrocketed.

"Despite the lower trade volumes, the high price per kilogramme ensures massive profits are still being made, primarily benefiting high-level traders and exporters in organised crime groups," the UNODC said, adding prices are at "recent historic peaks".

The long-standing average price of opium was approximately ₹6,535 per kilogram, but it increased following the Taliban's takeover in 2021. This upward trend culminated in a monthly peak of ₹69,714 per kilogram in December 2023, according to the UNODC.

In a startling revelation, the UN watchdog disclosed that estimated stockpiles of approximately 13,200 tonnes at the end of 2022, primarily held by large traders and exporters, would be sufficient to meet the demand for Afghan opiates until 2027!

"The surge in opium prices and the substantial stockpiles mean that drug trafficking in Afghanistan remains a highly profitable illicit trade," said UNODC head Ghada Waly.

UNODC has also warned the opium shortage might lead buyers to turn to more harmful alternatives including the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Taliban Crackdown on Opium in Afghanistan Taliban authorities recently seized over six tonnes of opium in northern Afghanistan, marking the largest single haul since their return to power. This comes as the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of the 2022 narcotics ban.

Last December, more than 100 individuals were arrested in the northeastern Badakhshan region for defying the ban on poppy cultivation. The area has been particularly resistant to the prohibition, leading to tensions between local farmers and law enforcement.

In May 2024, clashes between farmers and police attempting to destroy poppy fields resulted in several fatalities.