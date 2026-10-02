Why are French students taking to the streets? Around 400 schools shut as protests spread across the country

Around 400 secondary schools across France were closed on Friday, 2 October, as a rapidly expanding student protest movement over education conditions escalated into clashes, fires, and blockades.

Why are schools closed in France? The closures affect roughly 400 of France's 3,700 high schools, with the Education Ministry saying classes at affected institutions would move online where possible. Education Minister Edouard Geffray said the decision was primarily intended to protect students and staff after violence was reported at several schools.

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Demonstrators hold a banner reading "high school blocked" during student protests in Lyon, eastern France on October 2, 2026. Since late September, students have staged protests outside schools over grievances ranging from timetables, class sizes and a shortage of teachers to overheated classrooms during this year's heatwaves. The protests started in the Ile-de-France region around Paris but have now spread to other cities nationwide. (Photo by Alex MARTIN / AFP)

The protests began in the Paris region in late September and have since spread to cities including Marseille, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Rennes, Lille, and Nantes. Students have been blocking school entrances and demanding more teachers, smaller classes, better-maintained buildings and greater resources for schools.

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Their complaints are not just limited to staffing. Students have also raised concerns about long school days, classrooms becoming excessively hot during periods of high temperatures, inadequate facilities, and buildings in urgent need of repair.

At a school in Strasbourg, one 17-year-old student told AFP that classes could have as many as 35 pupils, while some rooms had water leaks and the cafeteria was too small. The student also complained of a lack of resources and supervisors.

The scale of mobilisation grew sharply this week. According to Le Monde, more than 1,020 schools were affected by strikes or protests on Thursday, including 222 blockades, although not all of those schools were closed. The newspapers reported that nearly 1,950 people were arrested on Thursday as some demonstrations descended into violence.

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Demonstrators take part in a student protest in Saint-Pierre, on the French overseas island of La Reunion on October 2, 2026. Since late September, students have staged protests outside schools over grievances ranging from timetables, class sizes and a shortage of teachers to overheated classrooms during this year's heatwaves. The protests started in the Ile-de-France region around Paris but have now spread to other cities nationwide. (Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP)

How did the protests turn violent? While the movement began with demands over education, several demonstrations have since involved clashes with police and damage to public property.

In Strasbourg, tear gas was used as police confronted protesters, while fireworks were reportedly directed at police lines in Marseille. Rubbish bins were set on fire in Rennes and other cities. In Nantes, a fire damaged a school entrance, while authorities in Marseille reported fires at two schools.

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One of the most serious incidents was reported at Marseille's Saint-Exupery high school, where a group surrounded a fire engine responding to a blaze and forced firefighters away before setting the vehicle on fire. At another school in the city, a teacher was reportedly splashed with petrol during an incident involving protesters.

The violence has also created tensions over policing. French authorities said investigations had been opened into allegations of excessive force involving police, after students were reportedly injured by riot-control measures. Le Monde reported that, according to Geffray, 65 education staff and 170 students had been injured since the movement began.

What is the French government doing? Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu convened an emergency meeting on Thursday and asked ministers to cancel planned travel so they could focus on the unrest.

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The government has also moved to restrict demonstrations around schools that were due to remain closed on Friday.

Geffray said the students' original grievances were legitimate, but argued that violent groups had taken control of parts of the movement. He announced meetings with student and parent organisations, staff unions and representatives of high school students as the government attempts to reopen dialogue.

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The protests have also collided with a difficult budget debate. The government unveiled its 2027 budget proposal this week as it seeks to reduce France's deficit, with spending restraint becoming a major source of tension. Reuters reported that the planned 1.7% education budget increase falls below inflation, fueling criticism that schools will not receive enough funding to address staffing and infrastructure problems.

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For now, the immediate priority remains in keeping the students and staff safe. But the continued closures show that the dispute has moved beyond isolated school blockades, becoming a nationwide confrontation of the state of France's education system.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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