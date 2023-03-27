Why are Japanese dads afraid to take paternity leaves even as govt encourage it?2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Despite the fact that men are entitled to four weeks of flexible paternity leave at up to 80% of their salary, they fear negative effects on their promotion prospects
Japan's government is promoting measures to reverse the low birth rate and population crisis, including increasing child support and encouraging more men to take paternity leave. However, despite the goal of raising the percentage of male workers taking paternity leave, many new fathers are sceptical. Here is all you need to know.
