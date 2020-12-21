Why are so many Italians dying of covid-19?5 min read . 09:52 AM IST
- Italy thought it could prevent a repeat of spring’s tragedy, but the surging death toll suggests otherwise
Italy, the first non-Asian country hit by the coronavirus pandemic early this year, once again is struggling with one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks.
Around 611 people are dying of Covid-19 in Italy on an average day, behind only Brazil and the U.S. This year Italy has recorded about 68,900 confirmed deaths from the virus, the highest total in Europe and fifth in the world after the U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico—which all have much bigger populations.
