Why big layoff announcements don’t always mean big workforce cuts
- After Dropbox said it would cut 11% of its workforce, it shrank by 3%; State Street lost 655 positions after announcing it would cut 1,200.
Big job cuts can make headlines and move stock prices. One thing they don’t always do: leave companies that much smaller.
A wave of layoff announcements that started in the tech industry last fall has spread to auto makers, consumer-product manufacturers and big banks this winter. Some companies that announced big layoffs in the past have wound up employing nearly as many people a year later.
At nine public companies that made January layoff and job-cut announcements in recent years, The Wall Street Journal found that their combined workforce at the end of the year had shrunk by two-thirds of the announced total. Most shrank by less than the projected layoffs. The review identified layoffs at prominent companies that made headlines at the time.
Cloud-storage company Dropbox Inc. said at the start of 2021 that it would lay off about 11% of its workforce, before closing out that year roughly 3% smaller. Consumer-products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp. said in 2018 that it would cut up to 5,500 jobs, and shrank by about 1,000 people that year. After State Street Corp., a Boston banking company, announced in 2021 that it would cut 1,200 jobs, the company’s workforce ended the year lower by 655.
There are many reasons companies might announce large job cuts and then see their overall workforces shrink by less. Business can improve, vacant jobs can be lost to attrition or never filled, new initiatives can grow with new hires even as old ones shrink, and layoffs sometimes take months to implement, among other possibilities.
A layoff announcement can serve more as a message than a blueprint, potentially signaling to investors that a company is serious about preparing for tougher times or trying to recover from poor performance. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. gained more than 6%, while the broader stock market fell,after the Facebook parent announced plans to cut more than 11,000 workers, the company’s first broad staff reduction in its history.
Some companies in the Journal review saw overall employment decline by about as many people as had been announced, and a few wound up smaller still.
Investors are more likely to expect companies to shrink overall if job cuts accompany falling profits or darkening prospects, said David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities for UBS Global Wealth Management. “Is this just the start of a more challenging period—or is this a one-time right-sizing of the business and you can move on?" he said.
Dropbox said in January 2021 that it would reduce its global workforce of 2,760 people by about 315, with co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston attributing the move in part to cost-cutting.
“We’ve talked a lot about the importance of running a tight ship and getting the company ready for the next stage of growth," Mr. Houston wrote in a memo to employees at the time. “Unfortunately, this means that we’re reducing the size of some of our teams."
Seven months later, on a conference call with investors and analysts, Mr. Houston again highlighted the cuts, while also promising to hireto support growth.
By the end of 2021, Dropbox’s workforce stood at 2,667—93 fewer people worldwide than at the beginning of the year, and 53 fewer in the U.S., regulatory filings show. About a year after announcing an 11% reduction in jobs, Dropbox’s global workforce was about 3.4% smaller.
A spokeswoman for Dropbox declined to comment beyond the company’s filings and conference calls.
Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers, said in January 2018 that it would lay off 12% to 13% of its 42,000-person workforce. The move was part of a global restructuring program that would ultimately cost $2.2 billion before taxes through 2021, including $477 million in charges tied to workforce reductions, according to the company’s securities filings.
By the end of 2018, Kimberly-Clark employed 1,000 fewer people than it had at the beginning of the year. Employment fell another 1,000 the following year, for a two-year decline less than half the size of the announced layoffs, company securities filings show.
The company’s workforce grew to as much as 46,000 at the end of 2020 as demand for its products soared during the pandemic, then receded. At the beginning of this year, Kimberly-Clark employed about 44,000. The company declined to comment.
In some cases, other hiring can offsetlayoffs. State Street said in January 2021 that it would eliminate about 1,200 jobs, primarily in middle management. It took an $82 million charge for severance and projected $120 million in savings that year and double as much in 2022.
The company expected to offset some of those job cuts with other hiring, Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf said on a conference call at the time.
Over the course of 2021, State Street’s workforce shrank by about 655 people, just over half its announced layoffs, securities filings show. The workforce reduction came gradually throughout the year, mostly in the second half, the filings show.
The company has said the drop in its workforce was offset by redeploying workers into existing job openings, hiring to support new business and bringing some outsourced jobs back in-house.
It isn’t unusual for sizable layoffs to take time. Lam Research Corp., which makes equipment for the semiconductor industry, said in late January this year that it would cut 1,300 full-time employees, or about 7% of its global workforce, as well as 700 temporary workers. That announcement came after the semiconductor-equipment maker added about 500 permanent workers in its December quarter.
Executives said the temporary-job cuts were expected to wrap up next month. The company said the permanent-job cuts will take place mostly in the quarter ending in June, as much as five months after the announcement.
A Lam Research spokeswoman said the company’s job cuts reflect its response to trade restrictions that limit the business it can do in China, as well as an anticipated slowdown in global spending on wafer-fabrication equipment. She declined to comment on the timing of the job cuts.
Layoff announcements typically dent company share prices, especially when layoffs are big or companies are struggling financially, academic research has found. But that isn’t always the case, a study published last fall found.
As efficiency drives and downsizing gained popularity as management tools in the 1990s, the stock-market penalty for layoffs shrank, and even reversed, said Ann-Christine Schulz, a professor of strategy at the University of Applied Sciences for Management and Communication in Vienna who co-wrote the study.
There are parallels today, as companies grapple with how to address inflation and the risk of recession, she added. “When layoffs are perceived by investors as reasonable cost-cutting measures, the market response may be less negative or even positive," Prof. Schulz said.
Zoom Video Communications Inc. said on Feb. 7 that it would lay off 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, as part of an effort to adjust to postpandemic demand. Zoom shares rose 9.8% that day, compared with a 1.2% gain for the S&P 500, after losing 40% of their value over the previous year.
—Sharon Terlep contributed to this article.
Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com