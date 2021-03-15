Why bond investors (and wise men) got inflation wrong

As persuasive as wise men can sometimes be — inflation fears have driven up yields on benchmark Treasury bonds as much as 0.72 percentage points since December, or the most since February 2020 — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen say the recovery from the deepest downturn on record depends a lot less on restraining any sudden rise in the cost of living than on returning the economy to full employment. With the infamous exception of the 1970s, history is on their side; inflation averaged 2% during the 1960s and today is barely a shadow of its most robust self during the past six decades, when barriers to full employment became formidable if not impregnable. Inflation worries that have flared among bond investors from time to time during those years have consistently turned out to be unfounded.